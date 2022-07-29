Summer time is nearing an end, but throughout Middle Tennessee there are still some fun free family-friendly events going on. From lunch with some cartoon characters to hot dogs to free haircuts, this week has you covered.
As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
Nashville Stars Community Day & Hot Dog Festival
Nothing says summer like baseball and hot dogs. The Nashville Stars and Daddy’s Dogs are teaming up for a free community event on July 30 celebrating both.
The event is in conjunction with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which is hosting a Hot Dog Festival in Kansas City. The museum is partnered with the Stars to bring more education and history on the Negro Leagues to Nashville.
Kids Water Party
At Pinkerton Park in Franklin, bring the kids out for one last big playground excursion at Pinkerton Park — this time with special water themed activities. (Expect things like water balloons and dress the kiddos in bathing suits for maximum outdoor splashing.)
On Aug. 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids can come out and enjoy music, free popsicles, and more at the park.
Free Back to School Haircuts
OK, so this might not be summer fun, but it’s a good opportunity to grab a free haircut for the kiddos before school starts back. You’re going to want at least something at a discount after school shopping, believe me.
At the Paul Mitchell in Hendersonville, they’re offering free haircuts on July 30 from 1-4 p.m.
Lunch With Characters
We’ve written about Plaza Mariachi’s Saturday kid’s events, but this one is extra special. Bring the kids out July 30 to meet a variety of cartoon characters. (We know how wild the little ones can get over seeing a princess or SpongeBob in the wild.)
Various cartoons and other characters will be hanging out and having lunch with kids in addition to the indoor playground, free face painting and other activities happening at the center.
Southeast Community Day
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 30 at the Southeast Community Center (the location of the old Hickory Hollow Mall), there will be a free family event in the greenspace outside.
The event, which will celebrate the cultural diversity of the area, will include multi-genre bands and multicultural food. Kids from the area will also perform original works at the community day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.