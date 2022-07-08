The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns.
As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
STEAM Saturdays
Every Saturday in the month of July, the Tennessee State Museum is hosting STEAM Saturdays, which include free activities focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
On July 9, they’ll host Nature with Bicentennial Mall, where little ones can learn about all the things in the park near the museum. On July 16, they’ll host Space with the Tennessee State Museum to celebrate National Moon Day with a space-themed event. Waterways will be featured on July 23 and kids can learn all about the importance of the salamanders in the Smoky Mountains with Lisa Powers.
Let’s Get Peachy Festival
For the Morning Glory Orchard’s 20th anniversary, the farm is hosting a free party at its orchard in Nolensville.
The festival will have Tennessee peaches, slushies, Morning Glory Orchard's Hard Apple Cider, preserves, butters, nonalcoholic ciders, pastries, ice cream, local flowers, plants, produce and more. There will also be more than 60 vendors and various activities like chicken feeding, photo opportunites and corn hole.
Frida Festival
Plaza Mariachi is hosting its annual Frida Festival which honors artist Frida Kahlo, on July 9.
The best part of the event is the Frida look-alike contest — there are always several super cute kids dressed just like her. There will also be a fashion show, face painting and plenty of chances to make art.
Bluegrass Along the Harpeth
Bluegrass Along the Harpeth in Franklin is a great big bluegrass event to bring the whole family to. It is full of old-time dancing and music and includes competitions of all sorts to watch.
Friday night, bluegrass fans can include the best of the genre and on Saturday, you can check out all the contests. There’s also plenty of food as well as craft vendors.
Play Like a Girl Field Day: NASH
This free field day at Nissan Stadium for girls aged 10-17 gives young women a chance to get behind the scenes and check out what the driver’s see during IndyCar races.
The event will show all of the STEAM and non-STEAM careers involved in putting on a racing series and your young gal just might have the chance to meet a driver at the race track as well.
