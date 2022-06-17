When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank.
As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
American Artisan Festival
From June 17-19, the American Artisan Festival will set up shop at Centennial Park in Nashville. There’s something artsy for everyone in the family, but each day has a full roster of free activities for the kids. (It’ll be hot, no doubt, so you may want to pick your timing carefully with the little guys.)
Turnip Green Creative will have a DIY station and take-home art kits. There’ll be a butterfly painting workshop, a musical playspace, a face painter and more.
A Summer Celebration for Families
Tinkergarten, a group focused on outdoor play as curriculum, is hosting a free family nature event at Stones River Battlefield on June 17 at 4:30 p.m.
This celebration will focus on making the most of the outdoors: Kids will create and decorate nature crowns, make community nature art, make summer season wishes, sing songs and learn about the sun.
Pop-up Movie Night
At sundown on June 18, Hughes Mill Park in Franklin will be hosting a free pop-up screening of the summer coming-of-age movie The Sandlot.
The park will host screenings through the end of July. Bring your own chairs, snacks and show your kids one of the finest baseball movies from the 1990s.
LPGA Girls Golf Clinic: Play Like a Girl
At the Brentwood Country Club on June 27, Play Like a Girl is slated to work with First Tee of Tennessee to host a free LPGA Girls Golf Clinic for girls ages 10-15.
This event is for all stages of learners, whether as an introduction to golf or to work with more advanced junior golfers. It will include hands-on instruction from LPGA teaching professionals and the chance to meet LPGA players.
Jazz on the Cumberland 2022
From May through October, Jazz on the Cumberland hosts free events on select Sundays. On Father’s Day, June 19, the family friendly concert series will be a perfect location to celebrate.
The night will include performances by talented local, regional and national jazz acts, and Jazz on the Cumberland’s youth segment will focus on a rising artist. The event will also have surprise guests, food trucks, vendors, a kid's fun play zone and more. Dad will enjoy it, but there’s plenty there for everyone.
