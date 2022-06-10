When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank.
As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family around Middle Tennessee:
Peach Jam
It is officially one of the best times of the year: peach season. And on June 11, the Nashville Farmers Market will be celebrating all things peach at its free Peach Jam event. They’ll have fresh peaches, speciality peach drinks and all kinds of peach desserts.
The event will also have live music, the opportunity to make a “peach jam” tie-dye T-shirt and a Kids Corner with lots of activities for the kiddos.
Touch-A-Truck
Is your kid the type to point out every type of motorized or construction vehicle while out for a drive? At La Vergne’s first Touch-A-Truck event, kids will have the chance to explore different kinds of vehicles and meet the folks who operate them. This year will feature emergency vehicles, construction trucks, military and public service vehicles.
And on top of the impressive amount of wheels for kids to check out, the city is also providing free hotdogs, chips and bottled water while supplies last.
Microcar Rides for Kids
On June 18, the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville is offering free rides for kids from museum staff in some of the museum’s microcars: the 1978 SEAB Flipper, the 1956 Heinkel and the 2013 Peel Trident.
If your kid is under 5, admission to the museum is free, so you can get out pretty cheaply with just a $12 ticket for an adult. Kids 6-17 get in for just $3, and the microcar event is for kiddos aged 3-12. (Or you can head over on June 19 and dad can get in free for Father’s Day.)
Harpeth Conservancy's Annual Family Fun Day
The Harpeth Conservancy, founded in 1999, is a nonprofit dedicated to clean water and healthy ecosystems for rivers in Tennessee. At the nonprofit’s free annual family fun day on June 18, it offers several activities for kids and folks of all ages.
On private property in Franklin, there’ll be a scavenger hunt, an opportunity to fly fish, kayaking for folks under 12, presentations on nature, sno cones and more.
Teens Take the Frist! Opening Celebration
The opening celebration for Teens Take the Frist!, which runs from June 24-Sept. 5, is from 1-4 p.m. June 25 and is free for the whole family. While kids under 18 are always free, this exhibition and celebration will take place in the museum's education corridor, which is always free to everyone.
The exhibit asked Middle Tennessee teens 13-19 to submit artwork made of various mediums, and this is the fourth of its kind at the Frist. Get the family out for a little culture in the middle of the day.
