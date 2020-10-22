Brentwood Academy junior Skyy Clark was wanted by nearly every college basketball program in the country.
On Thursday night, the five-star combo guard made his college choice, committing to the Kentucky Wildcats in a post on his personal Instagram account.
Clark, the No. 14 recruit in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, chose U.K. over offers from Arizona, Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA and others. He is the first commit in Kentucky’s 2022 class.
“I’m choosing U.K. because I’m built different and want to continue to be different,” he stated. In his post, he also shared the Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11 that reads, “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and hope.”
Just two days after receiving his offer from the Tar Heels and coach Roy Williams, Clark picked up his offer from Kentucky and head coach John Calipari in July while on an unofficial visit. The Wildcats emerged as a front runner after the visit.
"It's a perfect fit for me," Clark told ESPN. "I have watched games and practice film on Kentucky. I love the way they play defense and push the ball on offense. I took a visit when they played Auburn. The fans were incredible. You could not hear the person next to you."
Although he has yet to take the court for Brentwood Academy, the 6-foot-3 Clark averaged 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game for Heritage Christian in Southern California in 2019. Shooting 50 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc, Clark helped lead the Warriors to a 26-5 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals.
He currently has two years of high school eligibility left, but Clark has flirted with the idea of reclassifying to 2021 and graduating early. No official decision on his reclassification has been made yet.
“I’m planning on taking all of my junior and senior year classes this coming year just in case I do reclass up, so I’ll be ready,” Clark told KSR over the summer. “I’m definitely considering it now. Nothing is set in stone yet, but it’s definitely an option.
“I feel like it just depends on my development…I feel like my body is getting to the point where it’s built enough, I’m physical enough to play at that level…So yeah, it just depends on how I feel going into the season, how my game goes, stuff like that.”
