The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of western Williamson County until 11:30 a.m. and a Flash Flood Watch for all of Williamson County until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The warning and watch comes as the remnants of Tropical Depression Nicholas passes through the Southeastern states after making landfall in Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday.
The Flash Flood Watch includes Maury, Davidson, Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Perry, Hickman, Marshall, Rutherford, Wayne, Lawrence and Giles counties.
NWS Nashville has an updated forecast and weather alerts here.
