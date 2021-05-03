The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Williamson County until 11 a.m. on Monday.
Impacted communities include Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill and Thompson's Station.
Read a complete list of impacted communities throughout Middle Tennessee, as well as severe weather updates here.
First responder agencies remind travelers to never attempt to cross flooded roadways on foot or in a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.