Now Tropical Storm Ida continues to impact Williamson County and all of Tennessee on Tuesday bringing with it heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding.
The National Weather Service advises residents to be weather-aware and check their website for updated forecasts and weather alerts, while local first responder agencies are reminding residents to be prepared for inclimate weather over the next 24 hours.
"Severe Weather Threat - With any tropical system, we have to keep an eye on the severe weather potential," NSW Nashville said in a social media post on Monday. "Ida should be on the way out on Wednesday, so the majority of our flooding concerns are for overnight tonight [Monday] and tomorrow."
Then Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, where it brought what the National Hurricane Center called a "catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding" to portions of southern Louisiana.
By 7 p.m. on Sunday, Ida had slowed to a category 3 storm and caused a widespread power outage in Louisiana following "catastrophic transmission damage" that left the entire city of New Orleans, along with all of Orleans Parish, in the dark.
On Saturday, members of the Franklin Fire Department and Williamson County Emergency Management Agency deployed as part of Tennessee Task Force 2 to Port Allen, La.
That multi-agency response was done at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and as a function of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual-aid agreement between states.
TTF2 also includes personnel from the Nashville Fire Department, Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT), formerly known as Public Works. That deployment is expected to last 14 days.
