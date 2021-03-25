The National Weather Service Nashville has updated its severe weather warnings for Thursday with a growing risk of tornadoes across Middle Tennessee.
NWS Nashville issued an updated timing map that shows when residents in each county should expect storms to reach their area, with storms expected to impact Williamson County from 1-7 p.m., although that timing could change and severe weather could impact the county into the night.
NWS listed the threat of tornadoes as “high” in portions of southwest Middle Tennessee and moderate for the rest of the mid-state region.
In addition to the threat of high winds and tornadoes, there is also the risk of flash flooding and hail, and as of 8:30 a.m. a Flash Flood Watch was issued for all of Middle Tennessee.
NWS and first responder agencies across the region are warning residents to stay weather-aware and to have a plan to take shelter as storms reach the region.
NWS will have updated forecasts and severe weather warnings here.
