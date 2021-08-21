The National Weather Service Nashville issued a Flash Flood Watch for Williamson County until midnight on Saturday as storms continued to cause "catastrophic flooding" to parts of Middle Tennessee.
They have also issued a Flash Flood Warning for Spring Hill and southern parts of Williamson County and northern parts of Maury County until 10:30 p.m.
According to NWS, other areas impacted by the Flash Flood Watch include Maury, Stewart, Montgomery, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Marshall, Bedford, Wayne, Lawrence and Giles Counties.
Catastrophic flooding has already caused widespread damage in Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties, with The Tennessean reporting that 8 people are dead and 40 are missing in Humphrey's County.
Numerous first responder agencies have deployed swift water rescue crews and other emergency personnel to assist in the rescue efforts across the region including members of Brentwood Fire and Rescue who deployed to Hickman County.
