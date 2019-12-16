The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a flash flood watch for much of Middle Tennessee including Williamson County.
According to projections by the NWS, the flash flood watch has been issued until midnight Monday night although NWS does warn that An additional 1-to-3 inches of water is possible for areas that received 2-to-3 inches of rain overnight.
A strong cold front is forecast to follow Monday’s thunderstorms, some of which are expected to be severe, mainly south of I-40, with temperatures expected to dip into the mid 30s Tuesday.
Counties listed under the flash flood watch include Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson.
Law enforcement and first responder agencies like the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency are reminding residents to never drive over flooded roads and to seek alternate routes when roads are flooded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.