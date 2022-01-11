Mere weeks after resuming service connecting Nashville and London, British Airways will discontinue the flights until the summer.
The flights between Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Heathrow Airport were discontinued in February due to COVID-19 concerns and then jump-started on Dec. 9.
Now, simpleflying.com reports the flight has ceased for the time being due to a lack of demand driven by Omicron. The last day for the flight will be Sunday, Jan. 16. Resumption is planned for May 9, according to BNA officials.
Of note, British Airways is also discontinuing flights to London via Baltimore and New Orleans.
Metro and state officials announced in August 2017 that BNA had landed a nonstop flight connecting Nashville and London via British Airways and to begin operating in May 2018. The flight was offered five times weekly from BNA to Heathrow.
The news from five years ago marked the eventual return of a flight connecting London and Music City. In the late 1980s, Nashville was an American Airlines hub, with the airline offering service to the United Kingdom’s largest city. American Airlines ended the flights in 1995 citing financial losses related to it.
The news of the temporary flight discontinuation comes as the state continues working on bringing additional international flights to both Nashville and Memphis. The Tennessee Journal has reported that the state is planning to use COVID-19 relief funds to incentivize a direct flight between BNA and Paris and another between Memphis and Amsterdam. The two would connect Tennessee directly to the European Union following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.