UPDATE (12:14 a.m.): The weather advisory has since passed.
Original story follows:
As of 8:49 p.m. Wednesday, part of Williamson County was under a flooding advisory from the National Weather Service.
Northeastern Williamson County was under an advisory until 10:45 p.m.
NWS said that, at 8:49 p.m, "Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area."
Brentwood, Franklin and Nolensville were cited in the alert as areas that will experience flooding, as are areas of Davidson and Rutherford Counties.
"A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent," NWS's alert read.
"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots."
