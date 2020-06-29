The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a flood advisory for Northwestern Williamson County until 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin as 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen in the area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklin, Fairview, Leipers Fork and Natchez Trace At Highway 96.
Turn around if you are driving toward a flooded area.
