Some roads across Williamson County have become impassable due to flood waters on Saturday, and more severe weather is expected to impact the region throughout the day and night.
According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, as of 10:30 a.m., the following roads are closed due to flooding.
Floyd Road at Bailey Road
Southall Road at Old Hillsboro Road
Floyd Road at Old Hillsboro Road
Cleburne Road at Beechcroft Road
Old Kedron Road at Miles Johnson Parkway
Patton Road at Horton Highway
Rice Road at Derryberry Lane
More roads are expected to be added to the list which will be updated throughout the day here.
First responders ask that anyone who encounters a flooded roadway never attempt to cross it no matter how shallow it may seem.
Anyone who feels that they have become trapped by flood waters either on foot, in a vehicle or in a building should call 911 immediately.
The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of Williamson County until 4:30 p.m., and a flash flood watch is in effect for much of the region until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
A flash flood advisory is in effect for northwest Williamson County until 11:15 a.m.
Keep up to date with severe weather alerts from NWS here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.