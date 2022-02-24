More than a dozen roads across the county have been closed due to flooding.
This continues on with the week's rain storms that have sparked a flood advisory and shut down roads in Williamson County Tuesday night.
According to multiple local government agencies including the Williamson County Government and City of Franklin, as of 10 a.m., the following roads are impacted due to flooding:
- Denning Lane
- Kedron Road
- Patton Road
- Trinity Road
- Ladd Road
- Old Horton Highway
- Wilson Pike
- Lewisburg Pike
- Lewisburg Avenue
- Floyd Road
- Blazer Road
- Boyd Mill Avenue
- Carl Road
- Southhall Road
- Del Rio Pike
- Old Natchez Trace
- Old Natchez
- Moran Road
- MLK Jr. Boulevard (Bicentennial Park)
An updating list of road closures can be found here.
First responder agencies across the county have responded to calls for water rescues, with the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency reporting five successful water rescues that resulted in no injuries over the past 72 hours.
According to WCEMA External Affairs Officer Hannah Bleam, those water rescues occured at the following locations and times:
First responder agencies also urge citizens to avoid flooded areas and never drive across flooded roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.