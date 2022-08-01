Nearly half of the votes tallied in early voting for the Aug. 4 Williamson County general election and the state and federal primaries came on the final four days.
Chad Gray, administrator of Elections for the county, said late last week that early voting often saw its largest numbers as the process dwindled down to a few days.
“Historically,” he said, “we always have larger numbers in the last few days of early voting. We could have a pretty good push.”
Early voting ended Saturday, and while the turnout of registered voters was only at 10.3 percent, 8,997 (47 percent) of a grand total of 19,136 voters cast ballots Wednesday (1,900 ballots cast), Thursday (1,940), Friday (3,000) and Saturday (2,157).
The 2022 early voting total was 1,748 votes shy of the total from the comparable 2018 August election, when there were 20,884 ballots cast. In that election year, which included primaries for governor and the U.S. Senate, voter turnout after election day ended up at around 29 percent.
As for Thursday’s upcoming election, county offices on the ballot consist of circuit court judge, general sessions judge, juvenile court judge, district attorney general, public defender, county mayor, county commission, county trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, juvenile court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds and school board for both Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District.
The state primary will have voters choosing candidates for governor, U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate, state House of Representatives and state executive committee. Fairview residents will also vote for municipal judge and court clerk.
The WCS school board race finds Republican Dan Cash facing independent Tiffany Eccles in District 2; Republican Josh Brown against Democrat Bob Britton and independent Del Wright in District 4; and Republican Jay Galbreath against Kristi Bidinger and Deborah Pace, both independents.
Republican Donna Clements meets independent Ken Chilton for the District 8 seat; Republican Eric Welch goes against Democrat Jennifer Haile and independent William “Doc” Halliday in District 10; and independent Nancy Garrett faces Republican Drason Beasley in District 12.
The FSSD race features Democrat Laura Stendel and independents Allena Bell, Robin Newman and Tim Stillings.
Click here to see a list of the 25 vote centers across Williamson County.
Visit the Election Commission website for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.