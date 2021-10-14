Unite Williamson, which was founded in the wake of a mass shooting in South Carolina, will hold its fourth annual prayer breakfast Saturday morning at 9.
Like it was last year and out of caution for safety and wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually. The half-hour program can be viewed on the city of Franklin’s YouTube page and the Facebook page for Unite Williamson, and will also be archived for future viewings.
“The theme of this year’s event is that we need to take stock of our community,” said Matt Brown, a board member of Unite Williamson since its beginning in 2018. “We’ve gone through a pandemic and we’re hopeful we’re coming out of it, and there is a lot of mental health issues, a lot of isolation and loneliness issues. We need to check in on people. We need to talk about ‘love your neighbor’ being the core value of Franklin, and making sure this community is doing well.”
Based on Numbers 26 from the Old Testament, in which it references taking census of a community after the plague, the Unite Williamson event will feature a time for prayer, music and a message about mental health.
After an introduction by Tom Lawrence from WAKM-AM radio, the Rev. Kenneth Hill of Shorter Chapel AME Church in Franklin will speak and lead a prayer. Hill cofounded Unite Williamson with Franklin Mayor Ken Moore in response to the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.
Moore will then join a panel that also consists of Amy Alexander from the Refuge Center and Lipscomb University Chancellor Randy Lowry. They will discuss individual and community strategies for connecting with others, loving your neighbor and finding hope.
There will also be four different musical numbers performed by the Lipscomb Academy choir.
“It should be a good morning,” Brown said, “and I think there will be a message quite a few people will need to hear.”
