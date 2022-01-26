AbleVoices, a Franklin-based nonprofit organization that provides photography programs for individuals with disabilities as a means for self-expression, empowerment and advocacy, will be featured on the NPT show Tennessee’s Wild Side this weekend.
It will air as a part of the program’s new season, and can be found on NPT Sunday at 9 a.m. It will also show on NPT2 Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Tennessee’s Wild Side is a weekly series, designed for all ages with inclusive intent, shot on location and hosted by television veteran Steve Hall, former TV reporter for WSMV-TV.
“Our photographers — young adults with disabilities who participate in the AbleVoices photography club — are so excited about this spotlight to share their love of photography and images,” said Jen Vogus, founder and executive director of AbleVoices.
“We were filmed for this show and interviewed during one of our photography club outings in October at Bowie Nature Park in Fairview.”
Vogus, who started AbleVoices in January 2018, added that the club’s Amazon wish list has been updated.
"We had two new photo printers donated to us recently and are in need of ink and photo paper so our photographers can learn the printing process and create products to sell at local markets and fairs,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.