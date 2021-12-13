Several local fire departments have partnered with One Generation Away to collect non-perishable food items for those impacted by this past weekend's severe weather.
They are specifically asking for can goods that can be opened without a can opener, or other foods that are easy to store and eat such as easy mac and cheese, peanut butter, crackers as well as diapers and baby wipes.
Donations can be dropped off daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Brentwood Fire and Rescue's main station at 5211 Maryland Way, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library at 8109 Concord Road, Fairview Fire Station 31 at 7131 Bowie Lake Road and at every Franklin Fire Station or any Spring Hill Fire Station.
In addition to food donations, Blood Assurance has teamed up with WKRN News 2 for a series of blood drives in response to the storms.
According to a news release, Blood Assurance is hoping to collect blood from at least 250 donors on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Blood Assurance has been shipping blood to all Nashville trauma centers that are treating patients suffering from storm-related injuries as well as supplying blood to TriStar Greenview Regional Medical Center in Bowling Green, which saw 15 deaths from the storm.
Blood donors are urged to schedule an appointment online here or by phone at 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Donation centers will be set up across the mid-state region including the following locations:
Williamson County Administrative Complex
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
1320 W. Main Street in Franklin
Cool Springs Donor Center
8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
600a Frazier Drive in Franklin
Kroger-Bellevue
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
7087 Hwy. 70 South in Nashville
Relay for Life McMinnville
12 p.m.-5 p.m.
200 W. Moford Street in McMinnville
Clarksville Donor Center
8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
1767 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville
Columbia Donor Center
8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
1412 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia
Cookeville Donor Center
8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
155 W. Broad St. in Cookeville
Tullahoma Donor Center
8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
604 N. Jackson Street in Tullahoma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.