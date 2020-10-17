Here are the scores and more from this week's Williamson County football games:
Independence 56 vs. Dickson Co. 0
Independence High School scored early and often against Dickson County High School Friday night on the way to a 56-0 victory onrv Homecoming Night.
Quarterback Jaxson Campbell got the scoring started at the 11:00 mark of the first quarter, when he hit Tyler Kondra for a 13-yard touchdown. Campbell added a 35–yard rushing touchdown before throwing his second touchdown, a 39-yard pass to Calvin Wilson to close out the first quarter to give Independence a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter belonged running back Tre Hartwell and the Eagles defense. Hartwell scored from 4 yards out early in the quarter. Then, Brooks Sappone intercepted a Dickson County pass and returned it for a touchdown.
After Hartwell added his second touchdown from 5 yards out, the Eagles defense forced another turnover. River Katina forced a fumble by Dickson County quarterback Ethan Howell and Tommy Monahan ran 91 yards for a score to put the Eagles up 49-0 at the half.
Starting quarterback Campbell finished the game and efficient 7-9 for 110 yards passing with two touchdowns. He also had 32 yards on the ground with one score.
Hartwell finish the night with nine carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles defense held Dickson County to just 77 total yards and -1 yard rushing for the game.
Independence stays tied with Brentwood at the top of the district standings, But will have a tough matchup against defending region champ Ravenwood High School next week.
Nolensville 42 vs Maplewood 0
There's no place like home. The Nolensville Knights took advantage of their game against Maplewood High School being moved to Nolensville and get the win over their 4A rival, 42-0.
Nolensville will face 6A foe Franklin High School next week.
Page 28 vs. Columbia 10
Page High School emerge victorious Friday night in a tough region battle with Columbia Central High School.
The Patriots will face Lincoln County next week at home.
Fairview 40 vs. Harpeth 14
GCA 27 at MTCS 35
Grace Christian Academy fell to Middle Tennessee Christian School Friday night after scoring the games opening points.
Quarterback Ashton Kellley finished a 12-play 60-yard drive with a 3 yard pass to Maddux Lambert for a touchdown in the first quarter, but missed the extra point. MTCS would answer with a touchdown of their own.
Kelley would find Blake Barton 13 yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Lions a brief lead. MTCS scored two touchdowns to take the lead later in the second.
GCA would match scores with their opponents, two apiece, in the third. Barton and Maddox both scored again for the Lions, but it wasn't enough.
Kelley finished the game with 275 passing yards and three touchdowns passing. Barton tallied 168 yards on 27 carries and the lone score. He did also I have one receiving touchdown as well. Lambert finished with nine catches for 89 yards and the two touchdowns.
The Lions will face DCA next week at home.
Father Ryan 31 vs. McCallie 7
Spring Hill 14 vs. Marshall Co.21
After a tough one score loss to Marshall County Friday night, the Spring Hill High School Raiders look to bounce back as they travel to Franklin for a battle with Battleground Academy.
Battleground Academy 41 vs. Lincoln Co. 0 (Thursday)
The Battleground Academy Wildcats shut out the visiting Lincoln County Falcons Thursday night, thanks to a stellar rushing attack.
The Wildcats rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns as a unit, led by running back Zach Flores.
Flores found the endzone early in the first quarter on a 65 yard scamper to put the Wildcats on the board. He accounted for 157 yards on just 12 attempts and scored two touchdowns on the evening.
Fellow running back Miller Barnett added 62 yards on 7 attempts and a score.
BGA quarterback Brett Brown, who also had a one-yard touchdown on the ground, had an efficient night through the air. Brown finished the night hitting 8-13 passes for 135 yards and two scores. Brown hit Xavier Shaw with 5:53 left to go in the second quarter for his first passing touchdown on a 21-yard strike. Brown followed that up with a 28-yard strike to AJ McLemore late in the first half.
The Wildcats will host Spring Hill next Friday, as they try for their third straight victory.
Ravenwood High School 51 at Smyrna High School 10
Ravenwood dominated Smyrna High School from the start of the 6A contest Friday night. Quarterback Trevor Andrews through for 250 yards and five touchdowns.
Three of those touchdowns went to senior tight end and Clemson commit Jake Briningstool. The highly coveted senior had nine catches for 147 yards total in the contest.
Andrews also led the rushing attack with 77 yards and a touchdown.
Smyrna managed just three first-half points despite gaining 239 yards of total offense for the game. The Raptors countered with 391 of their own.
Ravenwood moved to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the region. They will travel to Cane Ridge High School next week for another pivotal region contest.
Christ Presbyterian Academy 36 vs. Goodpasture Christian School 0
Lipscomb Academy 41 vs. Franklin County High School 0
