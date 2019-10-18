Here are scores from around Williamson County from Friday night's action.
Page 38, Columbia Central 7
The Page Patriots scored 17 points in the first quarter against Columbia Central and never looked back.
The team got a road win to improve to 7-1 and stay in the driver's seat for a second-straight region title.
Quarterback Cade Walker threw for two touchdowns and 129 yards in the win and rushed for 38 yards and another score.
The team heads to Lincoln Co. next week.
Shelbyville Central 42, Summit 25
The Summit Spartans have quarterback Destin Wade back but struggled on the road against Shelbyville Central Friday night.
The team, at one point, was down 42-9 in the fourth quarter but rallied with 16 points to close the game.
Wade had 76 yards thrown and a touchdown in his return.
Though, Summit is just now 7-2 and a virtual lock for the playoffs.
They head to Lincoln Co. on Nov. 1 to close the year after a late bye week.
Franklin Co. 15, Lipscomb Academy 14
The Lipscomb Academy Mustangs led 14-7 at halftime against hosting Franklin Co., but saw that lead vanish as the home team led a comeback.
They held LA scoreless in the second half to get the win.
Jaden Lyles had two rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs in the loss.
Lipscomb (5-3) heads to Father Ryan next week.
Indy 41, Dickson Co. 0
Ethan Cash threw for four touchdowns in the Independence Eagles blowout of Dickson Co.
The team now sits at 6-2 and will get a visit from Pearl-Cohn next Friday.
BGA 48, Lincoln Co. 0 (Thursday)
CPA 44, Goodpasture 14
Marshall Co. 45, Spring Hill 13
McCallie 48, Father Ryan 21
MTCS 60, GCA 22
