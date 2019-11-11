The 2019 Williamson County playoffs roll on after a chilly first week of play, and we've got some excitement yet to come for who's left standing.
Our Game of the Week finds an exciting rematch of Page and Summit, with the Spartans getting to lean on quarterback Destin Wade this time after he missed the first installment of this rivalry.
More on that soon.
But the rest of the slate is nearly as exciting, with more region rematches and some road tilts for us to monitor from afar.
Indy gets another shot at Brentwood
The Brentwood Bruins dispatched of Independence when they went to the Eagles' place earlier this season, so you can imagine Indy would love to even the score in a visit to Brentwood.
The Eagles are fresh off a staunch victory on the road against Smyrna and will hope to bring that good momentum to the second round.
Brentwood blew past McGavock at home to open their leg of the playoffs and will have a chance to further sharpen their blades for a potential Battle of the Woods Round 2 with Ravenwood.
But Indy would love to play spoiler, of course.
We'll see what happens when this one gets going at BHS Friday.
Ravenwood travels to Cane Ridge
Ravenwood has a rematch of its own Friday with Cane Ridge, who they topped in October 28-15.
The Raptors are undefeated since that September loss to Brentwood, and you can imagine they'd love to get back to town to pay the Bruins back.
But first the Ravens must be conquered. The Raptors have done it before, but can they repeat that success in a road environment?
We're banking on it, but you never know.
Nolensville faces undefeated foe Livingston Academy
The Nolensville Knights will have to leave the friendly confines to continue on in the 4A playoffs.
They travel to Livingston Academy, who sits at 11-0 so far this season.
Nolensville was perfect just up to late October, and now they find themselves a potential spoiler to a pretty staunch Livingston Academy.
A road win here would be huge for this program, who has never been past the second round of the playoffs.
Can they make history against a fearsome opponent?
CPA has home stand; FRA, BGA, Lipscomb hit the road
Despite having the worst regular season record, Christ Presbyterian Academy's region sweep has them hosting Chattanooga Christian this Friday to see if they can make the state semifinals.
It's a remarkable turnaround and quarterback Cade Law has been playing his best football as of late.
Could CPA make it to the semis after a 4-6 regular season? Stranger things have happened.
Franklin Road Academy will face Lausanne in Memphis and have a decent chance at grabbing a win there. Though, road games are never a given.
Battle Ground Academy head to ECS, the old team of new head coach Jonas Rodriguez, and Lipscomb Academy travels to Knoxville Grace.
We'll see which WillCo D-II AA team are still standing by Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.