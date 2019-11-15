Evangelical Christian School 13, Battle Ground Academy 9
The BGA Wildcats struck first in the team's playoff bout with host ECS, the former school of new head coach Jonas Rodriguez, but it'd be their only lead.
They would see ECS tie the game and kick two field goals to ice the game 13-9 Friday night.
A recovered safety wouldn't quite bridge the gap for the Wildcats.
The team finishes the year 8-4 in Rodriguez's first year at the helm.
It's the last game for notable Wildcats like quarteback Nick Semptimphelter and two-way stars Antonio Stevens, Garnett Hollis Jr. and Briston Bennett.
Lausanne 42, Franklin Road Academy 21
FRA had an early lead of its own against Lausanne on the road Friday but couldn't maintain momentum.
The team trailed 28-7 at half and never regained the lead.
QB Sean Casey connected with Kingston Gardner twice in the game, for the early score and a late one.
He also threw a touchdown to Connor Moore in the second half.
The Panthers finish the year 8-4 and bid farewell to players like Casey and Gardner.
