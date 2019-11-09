Independence High School 28 at Smyrna High School 10
The Independence Eagles advanced to the second round of the TSSAA 6A playoffs, thanks in large part to a four touchdown performance from quarterback Ethan Cash.
Cash connected with Jaxson Campbell 29-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Later in the first quarter, Cash found the end zone on the ground for his first of two rushing scores on the evening.
Smyrna pulled within a touchdown and 14-7. Then, Cash found Campbell for a 16-yard score, and the Eagles went to halftime leading 21-7.
Cash would add another rushing touchdown in the second half to close out the game.
Independence will travel to Brentwood next week in round two.
Brentwood 38 vs. McGavock 6
Brentwood dominated McGavock Friday night. After going up 14-0 in the first quarter, Brentwood’s special teams created a turnover on the ensuing kickoff, which Grant Shackleton scooped and scored.
Quarterback Cade Granzow had three total touchdowns on the night, to on the ground and one through the air. This included the final score a 15-yard pass to Walter Merrill. Luke Walters also rushing touchdown for the Bruins.
Page 42 vs. Hunters Lane 0
Page running back Bubba Johnson and quarterback Cade Walker did it all for the Patriots in the first round of the playoffs Friday night.
The pair alternated scoring touchdowns with Johnson scoring first from two yards out. Walker then found Hayes Barnett for a 42-yard strike.
Johnson would post two more scores of 21 and two yards respectively. He would finish the evening with 158 total rushing yards on 19 carries.
Walker would finish 5-10 for 103 yards with two more scores going to Miles Bonn and Till Cheshire.
The Patriots defense held Hunters Lane to five first downs and just 80 yards total offense or the game.
The Patriots will face Summit High School in the second round of the 5A playoffs next week.
Franklin 7 at Cane Ridge 42
The Cane Ridge High School Ravens came into Friday night’s matchup in the higher seed and played like it Friday night.
Ravens quarterback Xavion Clemmons carved up the Rebels defense all night. He completed 17-24 of his passes for 227 yards and five touchdowns.
The Rebels gave up 482 yards of total offense to Cane Ridge, while only managing 191 themselves.
Franklin senior Guy Lipscomb scored the Rebels lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter in his final high school football action.
Franklin finishes 2019 with a final record of 5-6. Cane Ridge will face Ravenwood High School next week.
Lipscomb Academy 41 at Boyd Buchanan 27
Lipscomb Academy traveled East to Boyd Buchanan High School Friday night and came away with a hard-fought win on the road.
Running back Jayden Lyles had four total touchdowns to lead the way for the Mustangs. His backfield mate Jackson Harmon also had a score.
The win also marked the first playoff win for first-year head coach and former Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer.
Mustangs move on to face Knoxville’s Grace Christian Academy in the next round.
BGA 49 vs FACS 6
Battle Ground Academy had a historic night in its first-round playoff victory against First Assembly Christian School.
Quarterback Nick Semptimphelter took possession of the school’s records for passing yards and’s total touchdowns, formerly held by Drew Martin.
The BGA senior was an efficient 8-11 for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats rout.
Running back Briston Bennett had nine carries for 96 yards and two scores out of the BGA backfield.
The defense pitched a shutout until late in the fourth quarter when the game it already been decided.
The win also marked the first BGA playoff victory for new head coach Jonas Rodriguez.
The Wildcats will travel to Evangelical Christian in the second round of the Division II-AA playoffs next week.
Fairview 7 vs. Giles Co. 28
On a frigid night in Fairview, the Yellowjackets only mustered a lone touchdown catch from wideout Garrett Wooten from QB Anakin King before half in its 3A playoff loss to Giles Co.
The game was close throughout, but Giles Co. rode a balanced attack and capitalized on a few key Fairview mistakes to score an even 14 points in each half.
They led 14-7 at half and scored their last two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, ending the Fairview (8-3) season.- Cory Woodroof
