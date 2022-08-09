Brentwood has no trouble finding motivation to keep their winning tradition alive.
Coming off a 7-5 season, the Brentwood Bruins football team was eliminated in the 2021 postseason with a second round loss to Summit in the playoffs.
“We talk about expectations of Brentwood football, but what makes it so much fun is that people expect you to win,” said Brentwood head coach Clint Finch. “I would much rather be in a place where I am expected to win than just roll out there every Friday night.”
“It motivated me (last year’s playoff loss),” said Brentwood senior Kyler Green. “We have that mindset of getting better so we never have to be in that position again.”
Brentwood’s Finch is entering his second season as a head coach after being a long time assistant with the Bruins.
“Until you have sat in the head coaches chair, you do not appreciate what it is like to be a head coach,” said Finch. “I learned a lot last year and have two of the best mentors a guy could have with Ron Crawford and Will Hester. I hope I continue that tradition of being a really good football coach.”
One of the players the Bruins will have to replace in this new season is former starting quarterback Davis White. For Brentwood, White had a 69.5 completion percentage and threw 24 passing touchdowns.
Brentwood will also need to fill a gap left by graduated running back Scott Collins. Last season Collins led the team in rushing yards with 106.3 per game and was the team leader in rushing touchdowns with 13.
The Bruins will lose a dynamic playmaker in their receiving core, Aaron Walton. Walton led the team in receiving yards with 102.3 per game and tallied the most receiving touchdowns for Brentwood with 16.
Senior Adam Fontechia is the favorite to win the starting quarterback position. Last season Fontechia was team's backup quarterback and an impact defender. He was second on the team in interceptions with two and had one fumble recovery from the strong safety spot.
Brentwood brings back two dynamic wide receivers this season in sophomore Clayton Merrill and junior Matthew Manning. Merrill was second in receiving yards with 48.7 per game and receiving touchdowns with three. Manning was third in receiving yards with 38.2 per game and receiving touchdowns with two.
Brentwood will open their tough regular season schedule against Blackman at home. They will also face the likes of Father Ryan, Beech, Henry County, and Hillsboro to go along with stout region competition.
“One of the reasons we have a tough schedule is that other good teams want to play you,” said Finch. “You want all the games you can to prepare you for that playoff game.”
“For me, it is an opportunity to compete and face the same competition that I might have at the next level,” said Green. “The next level is going to have good athletes all across the field, the same way it is on Friday nights.”
“There are a lot of great players and competitions,” said Fontechia. “Every week is a new you, and that is what I like about our region.”
