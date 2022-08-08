The Centennial Cougars enter the 2022 campaign using last season’s heartbreak as motivation after just missing the playoffs by one game and finishing 6-4.
“We have had to overcome adversity in certain situations,” said Centennial head coach Matt Kriesky. “These guys are up for the challenge, and they rally around each other.”
““We play in the hardest division, in my opinion, in the entire city,” said Centennial senior quarterback Brendan Jones. “It is not fun knowing that you have a winning record with some momentum, and you are not going to make the playoffs.”
“It is frustrating when you see teams you beat make the playoffs,” said Centennial senior running back and linebacker Zavion Haddox.
Centennial opened up their offense to do multiple things, including wildcat quarterback last season, to keep the defense on their toes, but now they have multiple players that can play one position and generate a big play threat.
“We have guys at the skill positions and wide receivers that anytime they touch the ball can take it for a touchdown,” said Kriesky. “I feel like, barring any injuries, we are not going to have to move guys around like we have in previous years.”
The Cougars lost two key pieces in their offensive backfield: running back Josh Forsee and the versatile Cannon Plowman, who lined up at tailback, wide receiver, quarterback, and defensive back.
For Centennial, Forsee led the team with 133.8 rushing yards per game and nine rushing touchdowns. Plowman totaled two rushing touchdowns on the year, two passing touchdowns, 25.8 rushing yards per game, 12 receiving yards per game, and one fumble recovery.
Centennial also graduated defensive back Joe Nelson, who led the team in tackles averaging 2.5 per game.
The Cougars return senior starting quarterback Brendan Jones, junior wide receiver Kofi Boggs, and senior defensive back Gerald Anderson. Jones had a 63% pass completion percentage. Boggs was the team leader with 13.8 receiving yards per game and three receiving touchdowns. Anderson led the team with two fumble recoveries.
Centennial will open up their schedule facing John Overton on the road on August 19th.
“I feel people say we are expected to win that game, but that is going to be a tough game,” said Kriesky. “They (Overton) are a much improved football team.”
