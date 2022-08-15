Christ Presbyterian Academy football comes into 2022 amid one of the most successful four-year runs in school history, but the 2022 Lions don’t want to dwell on the past.
CPA posted an 11-3 record on its way to a fourth-straight appearance in the TSSAA Division II-AA state championship, where they fell to Lipscomb Academy 27-0. Despite the loss, that class won two championships in 2018 and 2020. The Lions also posted an undefeated season in 2018 and a 43-11 record overall in that time.
Head coach Ingle Martin, a former NFL quarterback entering his 12th season at CPA, lauded the accomplishments of that class, but he emphasized how much he enjoyed coaching them and watching them grow.
“We had a great group obviously,” Martin said. “Every class at CPA is unique, that’s what makes high school coaching fun. You get a group in, and you get to see them grow, develop and see what God does with them. That group of guys was a special group for sure, and a bunch of kids who played the game the right way and were really fun to coach.”
That group included stars like quarterback Cade Law and running back/linebacker Langston Patterson. Both players signed with Vanderbilt University, Patterson for football and Law for baseball.
In the trenches the Lions will have to replace offensive lineman Evan Carney, who signed with Western Carolina, and Colin Stewart, a defensive lineman who signed with the United States Air Force Academy.
Now, some rising seniors will get to lead the Lions this season. Martin doesn’t want his team looking back at the past seasons’ success but write their own story.
“We don’t ever look to the past,” Martin said. "I think our job as coaches is to stay in the moment and teach the kids to stay in the moment. Just celebrate and appreciate this group of kids. That’s really what the opportunity is to be in relationships with them, to coach them, and through the experiences of football—success and failure—teach them about the rest of their lives.”
Senior Thomas Vaccaro will get a chance to lead the offense at quarterback. Charlie Ellis will look to provide some senior leadership along the offensive line. Dawson Marrero will have a bigger role at running back along with Tripp Lodge. Easton Dillard will also be counted on as a senior leader.
They will join all-state receiver\punter and Vanderbilt commit London Humphreys, receiver/cornerback Trey Brown, who recently committed to Oklahoma University as a preferred walk-on, and middle linebacker\tight end Bo Burklow, a recent Coastal Carolina University commit, as leaders of the Lions.
“We have an exciting group of seniors that have been working on their opportunity,” Martin said. “We’re excited to watch them to see what they do as a group.”
Those seniors will have to guide the Lions through a few tough games early in the season. The Lions will face a trio of tough 6A opponents starting with the home opener against Independence High School on Friday, followed by a trip to Cane Ridge on September 23.
CPA will have a chance to avenge its only non-region loss of 2021 when it hosts defending Class 6A champion Oakland High School on Thursday, Oct. 6. The Patriots defeated CPA, 27-24, last season.
The Lions will also face tough non-region contests when they travel to Division II-AAA foe Brentwood Academy on Aug. 26 and a trip to Montgomery Bell Academy on Sept. 8.
CPA will get a chance to avenge its championship game loss to Lipscomb Academy as well when they host the Mustangs on Oct. 21. The Lions will open Middle region play against Battle Ground Academy on Sept 2. They will travel to Goodpasture Christian High School on Sept. 19, host Franklin Road Academy on Sept. 30 and close out the season at home against Davidson Academy Oct. 28.
“We are excited about those opportunities,” Martin said. “I think we’ve got one of the toughest schedules out there, and I’d put it up against anybody in the state. I definitely think teams like Oakland, MBA, Brentwood Academy, Cane Ridge, they all certainly have a lot of tradition.”
“Our first game, Independence has been one of the best teams in Williamson County over the last 10 years. That will be a great community game, great environment, and we get to open up our season here in The Den.”
The Lions and the Eagles will kick off the season Friday at 7 p.m.
