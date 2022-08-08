The Fairview Yellow Jackets finished another promising season last year with a loss in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The team is poised to get over the hump and make a statement in 3A competition during the 2022 season.
“Our expectations are the same every year,” said Fairview head coach Chris Hughes. “Our goal is to win the state championship. We want to win the region and take everything game by game. We have a drought going on that we have made the playoffs every year, but the last three we have been knocked out in the first round. We need to get over that hump and start making that run.”
“I would say super hungry,” said Fairview senior Layden Grant. “I have never won a playoff game before , so I want to win that first playoff game, keep going in state, and make it to the state championship.”
“After that game, it left me with a bad taste in my mouth,” said Fairview senior offensive lineman and defensive lineman Connor Farris. “We had that game in the bag. Smith County just outperformed us. We are hunting for that state championship, but the first step is to get out of the first round of the playoffs.”
Fairview lost one of their “do-it-all” playmakers, Kennedy Pendergrass, to graduation last year. Pendergrass had a 59% completion percentage with 12 passing touchdowns. He also had 21.5 rushing yards per game.
Morgan Jean will be missed on the offense and defense, placing second on the team with receiving yards at 54.5 yards per game and three receiving touchdowns. On defense, Jean had two interceptions.
A big impact came from graduated senior defense juggernaut Jonathon Perkerson as well. He led the team with six total sacks last season.
Fairview has one player that can take over the game on both sides of the ball in Grant, a returning senior running back and linebacker. Grant led the Yellow Jackets in three different categories: 126.5 rushing yards per game, 16 rushing touchdowns, and 8.5 tackles per game.
Another player that is a handful on offense and defense is senior wide receiver and defensive back Crawford Claxton. He was the team leader in receiving yards, with 54.6 yards per game, second on the team in rushing yards with 57.4 yards per game and second in total touchdowns with 11. Claxton tied for the team lead in interceptions with two, and was the team leader with two fumble recoveries.
Fairview returns defensive weapon and senior Kenderick Curtis. Curtis was second on the team with 8.3 tackles per game. He also caused two fumbles, and had one fumble recovery.
Fairview has not named a quarterback. Competition for the role will be between junior Mayes McCoy, freshman Jax McCoy, and sophomores Thatcher Pittman and Chad Sullivan.
Fairview will open the season with the Battle of 840 rivalry against Page at home.
“We lost to a good Page team last year by eight points,” said Hughes. “How we finish is more important than how we start. Hats off to Coach (Charles) Rathbone; He does a good job. Our guys are hungry, focused, and this team has a lot of character and heart. I expect it to show on Friday night.”
