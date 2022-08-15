The Father Ryan Fighting Irish are looking to build off of last season’s success as they face a tough gauntlet in region and non-region opponents.
The Fighting Irish lost by only seven points to McCallie (Chattanooga) in the second round of the playoffs last year. McCallie was the state champion for Division II-AAA.
“McCallie was a very good football team,” said Father Ryan head coach Brian Rector. “It was an amazing comeback where we had an opportunity to score on their own 12 or 15 yard line. The fight the kids showed at the end was amazing.
"We have used that loss and other moments in the year as points of motivation for us to get better and realize the little things matter. We can take another step forward if we take care of the little things.”
Father Ryan will return seven to eight players on offense and six or seven defensive players.
“We have lost our starting quarterback and cornerbacks,” said Rector. “We have some holes to fill, but we feel like we have pretty good experience coming back.”
Junior JoJo Crump will start at quarterback for the Fighting Irish.
“JoJo Crump is the leader out of fall camp, and he has dealt with a lot of injuries in the offseason,” said Rector. “Crump has come a long way since his injuries. He is the hardest worker I have ever seen and puts a lot of physical and mental reps
Father Ryan have several returning players that will make an impact. Senior Drake Carlson, a defensive lineman committed to Purdue, is a name to keep an eye on in the Father Ryan pass rush. Charlie Becker is a junior wide receiver that will be a threat in the passing game.
Bryshon Jackson will carry the rock and start at running back. Abraham Cromartie, a defensive lineman, is another senior making some noise on defense. Kam Baah-Slay will be an anchor in the secondary at safety.
“There are some spots with guys that have played a lot of football that we are excited about,” said Rector. “We are hopeful the inexperienced guys can really come on quick, so we can solidify the type of team that we are.”
Father Ryan plays in one of the more difficult conferences in the state, facing McCallie, Montgomery Bell Academy, Pope John Paul II, Knoxville Catholic, and Baylor in their region opponent schedule for Division II-AAA.
“This competition is like asking all the other SEC West opponents about playing Alabama every year,” said Rector. “When you play somebody out of conference, we feel like it is beneficial since we play a super tough in-conference region schedule. Make no bones about it, it’s a week-in and week-out fight in the conference and division.”
Father Ryan will open their schedule out of conference traveling to the East Nashville Magnet Eagles. Their second game will be hosting the Brentwood Bruins.
“We need to start off good or it could get really bad,” said Rector. “East Nashville went to the state championship last year, and Coach (Jamaal) Stewart is doing an amazing job there. Brentwood is a perennial power. Coach (Clint) Finch does a great job with his squad. There is no time to ease into this. That has been the message to our kids all offseason.”
