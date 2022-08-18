As the old saying goes, it's football time in Tennessee!
The start of the 2022 high school football season is finally here, and we've got a full slate of games here in Williamson County.
Our Game of the Week for the opening week features a pair of high-powered offenses led by future SEC quarterbacks. Ravenwood and Chris Parson will head to Montgomery Bell Academy to take on Marcel Reed and the Big Red.
Let's take a look at the rest of the schedule for week one.
Page at Fairview
The Battle of 840 rivalry will once again open the season for the Patriots and the Yellow Jackets.
Page enters the 2022 campaign having fallen one win short of the program's first-ever state title. The Patriots will have a new signal caller under center after the Home Page's WillCo Offensive Player of the Year Jake McNamara is now playing on Saturdays at UTEP.
Quarterback/linebacker hybrid, and winner of the Home Page's Unsung Hero of the Year last season, Colin Hurd is likely to take the snaps during week one.
Fairview's offense and will center around Layden Grant, the team's top running back and linebacker in 2021. The Yellow Jackets are looking to start the season off on the right foot in their quest to compete in Class 3A.
Nolensville at Battle Ground Academy
Another intra-WillCo matchup to kick off the season, Nolensville-BGA features a pair of squads coming off similiar second round bow-outs in 2021.
The Knights return a number of offensive weapons for quarterback Coby Walton to work with including running back Samson Johnson, wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald, and tight end/linebacker/long snapper Nico Amato.
Like Nolensville, the Wildcats turned a mediocre record into two playoff games in 2021, but BGA are out for more this season. Memphis signee Donovan Nevils will be a name to watch. The 6-3, 255-pound defensive lineman will need to create some pressure to slow down the Knights offense.
Independence at Christ Presbyterian Academy
CPA and Independence are entering 2022 from different but equally hungry positions. The Lions have made four consecutive Division II-AA state championship games, but they lost last season's iteration 21-0 to rival Lipscomb Academy.
CPA will have to replace WillCo Defensive Player of the Year Langston Patterson and quarterback Cade Law, both of which are now across town at Vanderbilt (Patterson for football, Law for baseball).
But another future 'Dore, wide receiver London Humphries, Coastal Carolina signee tight end Bo Burklow, and Oklahoma preferred walk-on Trey Brown should give senior Thomas Vaccaro weapons to lean on at quarterback.
Independence, meanwhile, barely snuck into the 6A playoffs with a losing record last season. But the Eagles, led by Alabama commit tight end Ty Lockwood, are looking for a fresh start with new head coach Scott Stidham.
Other Notable Games:
Riverdale at Franklin
Centennial at Overton
Blackman at Brentwood
Father Ryan at East Nashville
Nashville Christian at Franklin Road Academy
Lipscomb Academy at Milton (Georgia)
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, GA) at Brentwood Academy
Ensworth at Evangelical Christian
Grace Christian Academy at Humboldt
Franklin-Simpson at Spring Hill
Pope John Paul II at Hillsboro
Cane Ridge at Pearl Cohn (Thursday)
