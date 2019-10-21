The 2019 regular season of Williamson County football is almost over, if you can believe it.
We're about to be talking playoffs and seeing which Williamson County teams can make it to Cookville this year, but before we get there, we've got schedules to finish.
Our Vanderbilt Orthopaedic Game of the Week, undefeated Nolensville heading out to Franklin, is going to be a riveting one, but more on that later.
Let's focus on this batch of games first.
Lipscomb Academy heads down road to face Father Ryan
The Lipscomb Academy Mustangs have a great chance to finish with a winning record in Trent Dilfer's first season as a head coach.
The team sits at 5-3, with a road contest against down-the-road foe Father Ryan and a home stand with Battle Ground Academy to close the year on Nov. 1
The team getting a win against Father Ryan, a 1-7 outfit struggling this season, might not seem like a big deal, but that teams is in a class above LA. You get those wins when you can, and the Mustangs should be proud of it if they can post one up.
They are locks to make the playoffs just about this season, a testament to the job Dilfer has done at the helm and to the improved roster.
Independence faces undefeated Pearl-Cohn
Independence is in the midst of a great season, sitting at a respectable 6-2 and primed for a good playoff push.
But Friday's tilt against Pearl-Cohn will give the Eagles a run for their money.
The Firebirds are 9-0 at the moment and could complete a perfect season at Indy's place, but it's no doubt the Eagles would like to keep that from happening.
We'll see how this matchup goes when the two teams meet. A win for Indy could make them even more formidable in 6A come November.
Brentwood, Ravenwood face non-conference teams with winning records
Brentwood and Ravenwood both have unique challenges of their own.
The Bruins host Knoxville Catholic, giving Brentwood the chance to go 3-0 against D-II this season (they've already got wins against MBA and CPA).
Knox Catholic is 5-3 and has beaten Brentwood Academy this year so far, which would be fascinating if Brentwood got the win.
Ravenwood hosts 7-2 Cane Ridge, who finishes up its year this week.
They're a perennial 6A challenge, and it will give the Raptors a good playoff simulation
The Raptors are 7-1 this season and could further etch a nice playoff seed with a 9-1 finish, though the region title is already with Brentwood.
Both of these teams need good challenges late to prime them for November, and they'll get just that this week.
The rest of the slate...Brentwood Academy faces Ensworth...BGA travels to Spring Hill...Centennial hosts PJPII...FRA heads to Kentucky to face South Gibson...Fairview welcomes Dickson Co....GCA faces Donelson Christian away...Page is at Lincoln Co....CPA and Summit have bye weeks.
