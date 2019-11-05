The Williamson County football playoffs are officially here for 2019.
Some teams weren't able to make this year's cut, but we've got plenty of county area teams who are ready to start the march to December football in Cookeville.
Some teams have an easier path in Week One of the playoffs than others.
In other words, we expect hosting teams like Brentwood (vs. McGavock), Page (vs. Hunters Lane), Fairview (vs. Giles Co.), Nolensville (vs. Macon Co.) and FRA (vs. Northpoint Christian) to be around next week, barring a shocking upset.
Those teams are higher seeds taking on teams with lesser records, and though anything can happen, these will probably be wins.
But some teams don't have quite as easy a path, and we want to focus on those as the week gets going.
Our Game of the Week preview will find two Spring Hill teams in fascinating situations: Summit is travelling to a 9-1 Gallatin program in the midst of a special season, and 6-4 Independence heads to play 6-4 Smyrna to see who will face off against, presumably, Brentwood in the second round of 6A's playoffs.
More on those later.
For now, we'll focus on some more interesting playoff matchups.
Ravenwood draws stout Stewarts Creek to open slate
You have to imagine Ravenwood is really wondering how they've gotten an 8-2 team to face as the second-place finishers in Region 6-6A.
The Raptors had a wonderful season with only a Brentwood loss to blemish it, but they've got a decent-sized test in front of them with Stewarts Creek, the third-place finisher in 5-6A.
Two of Stewarts Creek's losses did come to teams Ravenwood defeated -- Cane Ridge and Smyrna -- and the Raptors do have home field advantage for this one as well. It should be a Ravenwood victory, but it won't be without some good competition as the talented Raptors make the push for state.
CPA hosting playoff game after 4-6 season, BGA faces 5-5 opponent
Who thought we'd be focusing on CPA for hosting a playoff game as a top seed in the D-II AA playoffs?
Well, after last year, it would sound a bit automatic, but the team got off to an 0-4 start before turning on the heat on the region slate and going 4-0.
The team plays a 4-6 Knoxville Webb team, but that team struggled in its region, unlike CPA.
It'll be interesting to see how the Lions fare. They've not gotten a win against a non-region opponent this year, so this would be new territory.
But considering how the latter part of the year has gone, can any of us count them out in any game from here on?
As for BGA, they'll face a 5-5 First Assembly Christian School team that could pose a challenge to the Wildcats. BGA is a LA game away from 6-4, which wouldn't be but a game away in record comparisons to the opponent.
The Wildcats are still very much the favorite here, but this might be a sneakily interesting matchup to watch.
Franklin, Lipscomb Academy have hurdles to overcome
The Franklin Rebels and Lipscomb Academy Mustangs must become road warriors to keep their playoff hopes afloat.
Franklin heads to Region 5-6A winners Cane Ridge to open their leg of the 6A bracket, and LA heads to 8-2 Boyd-Buchanan.
It's hard to win without the friendly confines in November, but Franklin has been playing much better football than the top of the season and Lipscomb Academy has put up some impressive wins this season.
We'll see if Franklin and LA are still in the hunt for state when the week's over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.