The Ravenwood Raptors football team is striving for bigger goals this season after losing in the quarterfinals of the 2021 6A playoffs to Summit.
“Anytime you end the season with a bad taste in your mouth, it is going to motivate you,” said Ravenwood head coach Will Hester. “Obviously everyone is salty about the way the season finished for them. These guys are focused on the goals they have for the season. We have got to find a way to be the best versions of ourselves every day.”
The Raptors have lost some key pieces from last season that include UConn signee and wide receiver Lee Mollette. He led the team with 176 yards per game.
Ravenwood will miss a pillar at linebacker for their team in Andrew Dudas. He led all players in tackles, with 10 per game.
The Raptors will also replace another key player on defense in Justin Smitherman. He was third on the team in tackles, with six per game.
At linebacker, the Raptors return senior Drake Stollenwork, who was second in tackles on the team with eight per game.
A returning weapon for the Ravenwood offense in junior running back Carter Pace. He was second among players with 108 yards rushing per game.
Ravenwood will bring back an offensive nightmare for defenders at the quarterback position in Chris Parson. Parson, a former Florida State commit, had 42 total touchdowns last season and over 3,300 rushing and passing yards combined. He also had a 70-percent completion percentage.
Parson is hoping to take his game with the Raptors to a higher level after competing at the Elite 11 camp in Los Angeles over the summer.
“It was awesome,” said Parson. “I am truly thankful that I got to compete with some of the best quarterbacks in the nation. I learned a lot being in California.
"My mentors were for that week were Jordan Palmer (former Cincinnati Bengals/Tennessee Titans quarterback) , Bryce Young (current Alabama quarterback), and CJ Stroud (current Ohio State quarterback). It was a great chance to learn from those guys, and I do not take that lightly.”
Ravenwood will open the season against MBA at home.
“Every game on our schedule is a pretty big game for us,” said Parson. “Our first game of the season is MBA. To me, that is the biggest game of our season because it is the next game that we have. Our goal is to take it week by week and play Ravenwood football. Hopefully, we can play for a state championship in the first week of December.”
