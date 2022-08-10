The Summit Spartans are looking to bounce back this season after losing to the Oakland Patriots in the 6A state championship game last year.
“Last season was very special, and obviously it was great going to our third state championship in a row,” said Summit senior Brady Hendrix. “Going up to 6A was a big jump, and everyone was saying that we couldn’t do it. We proved them wrong.”
“It was very special going to back-to-back-to-back state championships,” said Summit senior Aden Byrd. “We are hoping for redemption coming into this season.”
“These guys feel like they have a lot to prove,” said Summit head coach Brian Coleman. “It is a younger team that needs experience, and we want to see what this team is all about. Being in the top four of this six-team region is quite an accomplishment.”
Summit will lose two dynamic playmakers on offense and defense in Kentucky signees Destin and Keaten Wade. At quarterback, Destin led the team with 165.1 rushing yards per game and 31 touchdowns. He also had 18 passing touchdowns.
At running back, Keaten was second on the team in rushing yards per game with 44.2 and totaled seven rushing touchdowns. He also collected three receiving touchdowns. At the linebacker spot on defense, Keaten was the team leader with eight sacks and six fumble recoveries. He was also third in tackles per game on the team with 8.5.
Another difference maker on offense and defense that the Spartans will miss is running back, wide receiver, and defensive back Brady Pierce. Pierce will also continue his football career at Kentucky.
Last season, Pierce led the team with 59.6 receiving yards per game and 12 touchdowns. He was second on the team with eight rushing touchdowns. On defense, he the team leader with 9.9 tackles per game and four interceptions.
Summit will return senior wide receiver and back-up quarterback Austin Harvey. Harvey was third on the team with 15.1 yards per game receiving. It is believed that he will replace Destin Wade at the starting quarterback position.
The Spartans will bring back a one man wrecking crew on defense in senior linebacker Finley Jameson. Jameson was second on the team with 9.8 tackles per game and five sacks.
Summit’s third leading rusher will return to action this year, junior running back Dominic Hollis. Hollis had 43.2 rushing yards per game last season.
The Spartans will continue their physical brand of football, even with the loss of many seniors from last year’s team.
“There are not a lot of teams knocking on our door to play, especially because of our unique offense.” said Coleman. “We are one of the few teams in the state of Tennessee that actually uses a tight end. A lot of people don’t want to play against that because they do not see it a lot. For us, it takes a few series just to see what a defense is going to do.”
Summit will open the season at home against Henry County and face Beech, Blackman, and Shelbyville Central along with region opponents.
“It is quite a tough schedule, but it puts fans in the stands,” said Coleman. “It gets a little fire in your blood and makes you want to compete for sure.”
