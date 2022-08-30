2022_08_26. CPA at BA Varsity Football-9.jpg
Week three of the high school football season is almost here. 

Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Independence at Centennial. You can read more about that game on Wednesday. 

Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County schedule for week three.

Brentwood at Summit 

Brentwood (1-1) lost to Father Ryan in a 10-7 defensive slugfest last week, while Summit (1-1) dominated Spring Hill 35-0.

Despite the similiar records and disparate results from week two, the Bruins have the more proven track record here thanks to their week one 23-14 win over Blackman. 

Summit, on the other hand, lost to a strong Henry County team 35-7 in their opener, so they have yet to be able prove what they're capable of in a post-Wade twins world. 

Ravenwood at Franklin 

It has been an up-and-down season so far for Ravenwood (1-1). The Raptors started the 2022 campaign with a 46-20 loss to MBA in what was the week's most anticipated high school football matchup in Middle Tennessee.

However, they bounced back last week with a 56-3 stomping of BGA. A win over Franklin (0-2), who has a pair of close losses to Riverdale and Page so far this season, could give more of a barometer of where Ravenwood stands. Or it could give the Admirals a chance at a marquee first victory. 

Christ Presbyterian Academy at Battle Ground Academy 

CPA (1-1) and BGA (0-2) head into their week three showdown with different stakes riding on the matchup. 

Following a pair of blowout losses to Nolensville and Ravenwood to start the year, BGA is looking for a big home win to straighten their course.

Meanwhile, CPA enters with a win over Independence and a tough loss to Brentwood Academy. The Lions should be favored in this matchup, but a loss would give them a losing record and an early hole to have to climb out of.

Other Notable Games: 

Page at Spring Hill

Nolensville at Lincoln County 

Briarcrest Christian at Brentwood Academy 

Pope John Paul II at Father Ryan 

Goodpasture at Lipscomb Academy 

Collinwood at Grace Christian Academy 

Franklin Road Academy at Davidson Academy 

Christian Brothers at Ensworth 

Hendersonville at Beech

MBA at McCallie

Hunters Lane at Mount Juliet 

McGavock at Cane Ridge 

Overton at Dickson County 

White House at Cheatham County 

Hillsboro at Smyrna 

Antioch at LaVergne 

Henry County at Kenwood

Cookeville at Lebanon 

Blackman at Riverdale

Stewarts Creek at Oakland

Greenbrier at Glencliff

Wilson Central at Green Hill

Stratford at East Nashville (Thursday)

Hillwood at Pearl-Cohn (Thursday)