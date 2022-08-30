Week three of the high school football season is almost here.
Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Independence at Centennial.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County schedule for week three.
Brentwood at Summit
Brentwood (1-1) lost to Father Ryan in a 10-7 defensive slugfest last week, while Summit (1-1) dominated Spring Hill 35-0.
Despite the similiar records and disparate results from week two, the Bruins have the more proven track record here thanks to their week one 23-14 win over Blackman.
Summit, on the other hand, lost to a strong Henry County team 35-7 in their opener, so they have yet to be able prove what they're capable of in a post-Wade twins world.
Ravenwood at Franklin
It has been an up-and-down season so far for Ravenwood (1-1). The Raptors started the 2022 campaign with a 46-20 loss to MBA in what was the week's most anticipated high school football matchup in Middle Tennessee.
However, they bounced back last week with a 56-3 stomping of BGA. A win over Franklin (0-2), who has a pair of close losses to Riverdale and Page so far this season, could give more of a barometer of where Ravenwood stands. Or it could give the Admirals a chance at a marquee first victory.
Christ Presbyterian Academy at Battle Ground Academy
CPA (1-1) and BGA (0-2) head into their week three showdown with different stakes riding on the matchup.
Following a pair of blowout losses to Nolensville and Ravenwood to start the year, BGA is looking for a big home win to straighten their course.
Meanwhile, CPA enters with a win over Independence and a tough loss to Brentwood Academy. The Lions should be favored in this matchup, but a loss would give them a losing record and an early hole to have to climb out of.
Other Notable Games:
Page at Spring Hill
Nolensville at Lincoln County
Briarcrest Christian at Brentwood Academy
Pope John Paul II at Father Ryan
Goodpasture at Lipscomb Academy
Collinwood at Grace Christian Academy
Franklin Road Academy at Davidson Academy
Christian Brothers at Ensworth
Hendersonville at Beech
MBA at McCallie
Hunters Lane at Mount Juliet
McGavock at Cane Ridge
Overton at Dickson County
White House at Cheatham County
Hillsboro at Smyrna
Antioch at LaVergne
Henry County at Kenwood
Cookeville at Lebanon
Blackman at Riverdale
Stewarts Creek at Oakland
Greenbrier at Glencliff
Wilson Central at Green Hill
Stratford at East Nashville (Thursday)
Hillwood at Pearl-Cohn (Thursday)
