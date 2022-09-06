7081.jpg
JASON GOODE

Week three of the high school football season was a tumultuous one that lasted until Sunday, but we're already looking ahead to week four's slate. 

Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Oakland at Ravenwood. You can read more about that game on Wednesday. 

Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County schedule for week four.

Christ Presbyterian Academy at Montgomery Bell Academy (Thursday)

CPA (2-1) has had a strong start to the season with wins over Independence and BGA and a close loss at Brentwood Academy. But the Lions face their toughest test yet with the MBA (3-0).

The Big Red, led by Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed at quarterback, have looked like one of the best teams in the state, including a week one dispatch of Ravenwood and a road upset of defending DII-AAA defending state champs McCallie last week.

CPA will need it's potent offense, led by quarterback Thomas Vaccaro and his favorite target, Vanderbilt receiver London Humphreys, to be firing on all cylinders to pull off the win.  

Summit at Blackman 

It has been a tough start to the season for 2021 6A state runner-up Summit (1-2). In losses to Henry County and Brentwood, the Spartans combined for just seven points total. 

But a win at a surging Blackman (2-1) squad could help this young Summit team get back on track before a four-game stretch of district play.

Henry County at Brentwood  

Speaking of Henry County (2-1) and Brentwood (2-1), those two teams will be squaring off in one of the more underrated games on the week four mid-state lineup.

The Bruins have beaten Blackman and Summit, with their only loss coming on the road against a tough Father Ryan team. The Patriots have knocked down Summit and and Kenwood with ease, with their lone loss coming vs Beech.

If Adam Fontechia and crew can take care of business at home, that should set Brentwood on course for a strong showing in district play. 

Other Notable Games: 

Pope John Paul II at Independence (Thursday)

Centennial at Antioch (Thursday) 

BGA at Nashville Christian  

Liberty Creek at Nolensville

Coffee County at Page

Brentwood Academy at Whitehaven 

Franklin at Stewarts Creek

Fairview at Westview 

Father Ryan at Cane Ridge 

FRA at Columbia Academy 

GCA at Friendship Christian 

Ensworth at Holy Innocents Episcopal

Spring Hill at Lewis County 

Gallatin at Station Camp

Stratford at McGavock

Hillsboro at East Nashville 

Maplewood at Overton 

Davidson Academy at Hunters Lane

Cheatham County at East Roberson

Green Hill at Columbia Central

Siegel at Lebanon 

Creek Wood at Pearl-Cohn

White House at Portland 

Smyrna at LaVergne 

Montgomery County at Hillwood 