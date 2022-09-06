Week three of the high school football season was a tumultuous one that lasted until Sunday, but we're already looking ahead to week four's slate.
Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Oakland at Ravenwood. You can read more about that game on Wednesday.
Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County schedule for week four.
Christ Presbyterian Academy at Montgomery Bell Academy (Thursday)
CPA (2-1) has had a strong start to the season with wins over Independence and BGA and a close loss at Brentwood Academy. But the Lions face their toughest test yet with the MBA (3-0).
The Big Red, led by Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed at quarterback, have looked like one of the best teams in the state, including a week one dispatch of Ravenwood and a road upset of defending DII-AAA defending state champs McCallie last week.
CPA will need it's potent offense, led by quarterback Thomas Vaccaro and his favorite target, Vanderbilt receiver London Humphreys, to be firing on all cylinders to pull off the win.
Summit at Blackman
It has been a tough start to the season for 2021 6A state runner-up Summit (1-2). In losses to Henry County and Brentwood, the Spartans combined for just seven points total.
But a win at a surging Blackman (2-1) squad could help this young Summit team get back on track before a four-game stretch of district play.
Henry County at Brentwood
Speaking of Henry County (2-1) and Brentwood (2-1), those two teams will be squaring off in one of the more underrated games on the week four mid-state lineup.
The Bruins have beaten Blackman and Summit, with their only loss coming on the road against a tough Father Ryan team. The Patriots have knocked down Summit and and Kenwood with ease, with their lone loss coming vs Beech.
If Adam Fontechia and crew can take care of business at home, that should set Brentwood on course for a strong showing in district play.
Other Notable Games:
Pope John Paul II at Independence (Thursday)
Centennial at Antioch (Thursday)
BGA at Nashville Christian
Liberty Creek at Nolensville
Coffee County at Page
Brentwood Academy at Whitehaven
Franklin at Stewarts Creek
Fairview at Westview
Father Ryan at Cane Ridge
FRA at Columbia Academy
GCA at Friendship Christian
Ensworth at Holy Innocents Episcopal
Spring Hill at Lewis County
Gallatin at Station Camp
Stratford at McGavock
Hillsboro at East Nashville
Maplewood at Overton
Davidson Academy at Hunters Lane
Cheatham County at East Roberson
Green Hill at Columbia Central
Siegel at Lebanon
Creek Wood at Pearl-Cohn
White House at Portland
Smyrna at LaVergne
Montgomery County at Hillwood
