BGA 42 at Spring Hill 0 (Thursday)
Centennial 7 vs. PJPII 41
FRA 13 at South Gibson 14
Franklin Road Academy lost one Friday night on the road to the Hornets of South Gibson High School.
The Panthers is back after going down 14-0 with a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Sean Casey in the second quarter.
In the third quarter FRA got a big play on special teams from its standout wide receiver Kingston Gardner, when he returned an 82-yard missed field goal attempt for touchdown to pull the Panthers within one.
Kicker Jack Norris would miss the ensuing PAT, which would prove to be the difference in the game.
Fairview 35 vs. Dickson Co. 16
GCA 0 at Donelson Christian 35
Page 44 at Lincoln Co. f7 (Thursday)
The schedule change due to the weather did little to slow down the Patriots offense against host Lincoln County.
The Patriots scored the first 30 points unanswered Quarterback Cade Walker threw for five touchdowns including two going to wide receiver Til Chesire. Walter finished the night 11-15 for 136 yards.
Wide receiver/cornerback Hayes Barnett got it done for the Patriots on both sides of the ball, a touchdown reception from Walker on offense and picking up an interception on defense.
Running back Bubba Johnson accounted for the team’s low score on the ground. He totaled 48 yards on 12 carries.
