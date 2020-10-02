The seventh week of football this season in Williamson is in the books, and we've got select scores and photos for you to peruse.
Father Ryan 14, Ensworth 9
A D.C. Tabscott touchdown to Josh Pfeiffer and a Bryshon Jackson touchdown made the difference for Father Ryan Friday night at home versus region foe Ensworth.
The team recorded its second win in a row, with Tabscott going 11/15 and 151 yards in the air to go along with his touchdown throw.
Pfefifer had four catches for 61 yards and the score, while Jackson rushed for 40 yards and his touchdown. Stefan Ponder led the team in rushing yards with 77 on 19 carries.
Andre Turrentine, a Ohio State commit, had 140 yards in the air for Ensworth and the team's lone touchdown.
The Irish travel to Baylor next Friday, while Ensworth still searches for its first 2020 win as it is scheduled to play Independence.
Friendship Christian 55, GCA 46
The Grace Christian Academy Lions fell to 4-3 Friday night at home in a close contest with Friendship Christian.
Running back Blake Barton had a monster night for the team despite the loss, rushing for 277 yards and five touchdowns on the night. He also had 62 yards on four catches, pushing him well over 300 yards in total offense on the night.
QB Ashton Kelley threw for 291 yards and was 15/24 on the night, with Callon Jones hauling in 128 of those yards on three catches and both of Kelley's touchdowns.
The Lions will next take a bye week before playing at MTCS on Oct. 16.
Fairview 35, Camden 8
Spring Hill 35, Maplewood 0
Goodpasture 30, FRA 3
