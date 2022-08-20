Week one of Williamson Count high school football is in the books. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate.
Nolensville 38 Battle Ground Academy 14
Nolensville running back Samson Johnson carried 14 times for 89 yards and two scores, receiver Chance Fitzgerald collected seven passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Coby Walton went 14-27 for 227 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions as the Knights took care of BGA.
Running Back Austin Ford did his best to keep BGA in the game, rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went for 73 yards.
Nolensville will take on Giles County next week, and BGA will face WillCo opponent Ravenwood.
Brentwood 23 Blackman 14
The Bruins outscored Blackman 17-7 in the second half to get revenge for last season's opening week loss in Murfreesboro.
Adam Fontechia notched two touchdowns on just five carries, while kicker Issac Hayes was a perfect 3-3 on field goals and 2-2 on extra points to score 11 of Brentwood's 23 points.
Next up for Brentwood is a date with Father Ryan.
Riverdale 14 Franklin 10
Riverdale's DJ Taylor scored a 23-yard touchdown with 3:42 left in the fourth quarter to give Riverdale a late win over the Admirals in week one.
Brewer Wilson connected with Cooper Brown for Franklin's only touchdown on the night. Brown caught seven passes for 123 yards, while Wilson finished 15-22 with 147 yards.
Franklin will head across town to Page next week.
Lipscomb Academy 17 Milton (Georiga) 7
Quarterback Hank Brown went 20-28 with 223 yards and two first quarter touchdowns with no interceptions to lead the Mustangs to the win in Georgia.
Junior Sherril caught seven passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, while Kaleb Beasley notched a key interception just before half time.
Lipscomb Academy will face another out of state opponent in Alabama state champ Thompson as part of ESPN's High School Kickoff.
Ensworth 44 Evangelical Christian 0
Quarterback Levi Moore went a nearly perfect 10-12 for 245 yards and two touchdowns, plus a third on the ground. Shamar Porter caught both of Moore's touchdowns, finishing with six catches for 163 yards, while Mark Smith earned a pair of rushing scores.
On defense, the Tigers shut out Evangelical Christian and secured three interceptions in the dominate win.
Ensworth will take on Baylor out of Chattanooga next week.
Grace Christian Academy 46 Humboldt 8
GCA's Kyle Davidson scored on the ground, through the air (twice), and on a punt return for four total touchdowns, while Nathan Greene visited the end zone three times, all on runs, as the Lions dominated in week one.
GCA will take on Middle Tennessee Christian next week.
Other scores of interest from around Williamson County and the Nashville area
ELCA 50 Brentwood Academy 49 - Overtime
Henry County 30 Summit 7
East Nashville 32 Father Ryan 20
Franklin Road Academy 29 Nashville Christian 24
Franklin-Simpson 31 Spring Hill 14
Pope John Paul II 34 Hillsboro 14
Kenwood 44 Hillwood 7
Cane Ridge 17 Pearl Cohn 14 (Thursday)
Oakland 42 Hendersonville 0 (Thursday)
Stratford 24 Whites Creek 18
Lebanon 49 Antioch 7
Cheatham County 19 Glencliff 0
McGavok 26 Clarksville 21
Hunters Lane 21 Maplewood 12
Farragut 31 Beech 28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.