It was a long night for week three of Williamson County high school football as weather delays caused many games to both start and finish late and some were called early.
Several games were also postponed until later in the weekend, so check back here for a recap of those as well. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate.
Nolensville 38 Lincoln County 14
Dylan Northcutt had his best game of the season so far notching eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Coby Walton tossed both of his scores to Northcutt on a 16-25, 210-yard night, but he also threw two picks. Samson Johnson also ran in a pair of scores himself to go alongside 126 total yards.
Nolensville's offense took care of business against Lincoln County, as did the defense. Cornerback Derrick Burroughs snagged two interceptions to help keep the Falcons in check.
Brentwood Academy 38 Briarcrest Christian 7
The Eagles came out strong and pulled away with four second-half touchdowns against Briarcrest on Friday night to earn revenge for last season's 17-7 loss to the Saints during the same weekend of the 2021 season.
Ensworth 44 Christian Brothers 10
Taylor Haas went a hyper-efficient 16-18 for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while Martez Cooksey ran in a pair of scores as the Tigers took care of Christian Brothers at home.
Franklin Road Academy 35 Davidson County 7
Ty Clark once again had one of the most impressive outings of the week as the running back piled up 257 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries, somehow passing last week's 200-yard total.
Lipscomb Academy 52 Goodpasture 0
The Mustangs scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back, continuing to add to their top-ranked-in-the-state resume with a blowout win.
Hank Brown finished 21-33 with 240 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Fairview 40 Stewart County 7
Grace Christian Academy 21 Collinwood 14
Pope John Paul II 49 Father Ryan 35
MBA 23 McCallie 20
Henry County 52 Kenwood 20
Blackman 34 Riverdale 27
East Nashville 54 Stratford 14 (Thursday)
Pearl-Cohn 58 Hillwood 0 (Thursday)
Cane Ridge 35 McGavock 7
Greenbrier 47 Glencliff 13
Overton 35 Dickson County 0
Beech 35 Hendersonville 8
Mount Juliet 42 Hunters Lane 0
White House 42 Cheatham County 6
LaVergne 31 Antioch 0
Lebanon 41 Cookeville 14
Oakland 65 Stewarts Creek 14
Green Hill 35 Wilson Central 0
