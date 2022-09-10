Another week of WillCo football is done, and several big wins were registered across the area. Unlike last weekend, the game's will not be weather-delayed into Saturday and Sunday.
Let's take a look at the scores from week 4.
Nolensville 53 Liberty Creek 7
The Knights continue to prove that they are the most explosive offense in Williamson County so far this season. Nolensville scored 20 points in each of the first two quarters to push this game out of reach early and remain unbeaten.
Quarterback Coby Walton went 8-10 for 189 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Samson Johnson piled up 101 yards and a touchdown on just six carries. Chance Fitzgerald finished out the prolific offensive trio with three catches for 100 yards, each of which went for touchdowns.
Page 28 Coffee County 14
Page also improved to a 4-0 record on Friday night with a non-district win over Coffee County.
The Patriots led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-0 at halftime, and the game was never in doubt as Page did not allow a second touchdown until under a minute left to play.
Brentwood Academy 42 Whitehaven 7
The Eagles earned their second-consecutive blowout win, this time on the road, to improve to 3-1 on the season.
BA and Whitehaven were tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. Then the Eagles hit the turbo jets, scoring 35 unanswered points to secure the victory in Memphis.
Ensworth 21 Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta) 9
Running back Martez Cooksey and wide receiver Shamar Porter carried Ensworth to the win over Atlanta's Holy Innocents Episcopal Friday night. Cooksey ran for 136 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries, while Porter snagged four passes for 87 yards and a score.
The two teams were tied at 9-9 in the fourth quarter thanks to three field goals from Paulos Estifanos, but the Tigers finished off the victory with the pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Father Ryan 48 Cane Ridge 28
Father Ryan went up 14-0 after one quarter of play and 28-14 after two and held on to earn the 20-point win at Cane Ridge.
Mason Bryant was the star of the show for the Fightin' Irish on Friday night, rushing for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and catching two touchdowns as well. Quarterback Devin Patton also scored four times with two passes to Bryant and a pair of on-the-ground end zone trips.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Franklin Road Academy 46 Columbia Academy 21
Nashville Christian 31 BGA 7
Stewarts Creek 24 Franklin 17
Westview 32 Fairview 26
Lewis County 33 Spring Hill 14
Friendship Christian 28 GCA 7
Goodpasture 20 CAK 16
McGavock 57 Stratford 0
East Nashville 14 Hillsboro 0
Pearl-Cohn 35 Creek Wood 7
Smyrna 38 LaVergne 6
Siegel 32 Lebanon 28
Overton 42 Maplewood 0
Hillwood 14 Montgomery Central 7
Station Camp 28 Gallatin 20
Davidson Academy 39 Hunters Lane 6
Portland 49 White House 21
West Creek 28 Kenwood 20
Green Hill 30 Columbia Central 19
DCA 50 White House-Heritage 6
Springfield 35 Wilson Central 10 (Thursday)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.