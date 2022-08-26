Week two of Williamson Count high school football had another exciting group of outcomes. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate.
Summit 35 Spring Hill 0
Summit shut out crosstown foe Spring Hill thanks to an all-around dominant performance.
The Spartans out-gained Spring Hill 285-3 with a lot of the damage coming on the ground. Logan Frazer scored a pair of bookending touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters, while Dominick Hollis punched in another as part of an 87-yard night.
Aden Byrd also returned a Spring Hill fumble for a touchdown to push the lead to 21-0 in the second quarter.
Nolensville 21 Giles County 14
Nolensville overcame a 14-7 fourth quarter deficit thanks to a pair of touchdown throws from Colby Walton. Walton found Chance Fitzgerald on a 20-yard score with nine minutes to go and Dylan Northcutt on the 42-yard game-winner with 5:15 left in the contest.
Walton went 14-26 for 264 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in the win. Fitzgerald had 5 catches for 105 yards and Northcutt had four and 76.
Centennial 42 Lincoln County 7
Centennial jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over Lincoln County, adding 21 points in the second quarter to put the game away quickly.
Quarterback Brendan Jones was a hyper-efficient 14-17 for 236 yards and three touchdowns with zero picks. WillCo Week 1 Player of the Week Taner Lee had 81 total yards and a touchdown, Dominic Reed caught two touchdowns on three catches, and Kani Johnson had an interception.
Grace Christian Academy 35 Middle Tennessee Christian 15
MTCS held the lead as late as five seconds remaining in the third, 21 unanswered points sealed the win for the GCA Lions.
Kyle Davidson once again had a huge night for GCA, piling up 101 and four touchdowns on just nine carries. The rush-heavy quarterback scored all four of the Lions touchdowns in the win.
Franklin Road Academy 35 Silverdale 0
FRA spread the scoring wealth in a dominant win over Silverdale. Quarterback Logan Kinnard went 11-19 for 201 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also added a score on the ground.
Ty Clark had a nearly-300 yard night, posting 200 rushing yards on 25 carries and 77 receiving yards on four catches with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Jadyen Rush and Donovan Pinkston each grabbed interceptions as FRA out-gained Silverdale 465-170.
NOTE: Lipscomb Academy will be taking on Thompson (Alabama) at 8 p.m. on Saturday on ESPNU.
Other Williamson County and Nashville-area scores:
Independence 34 Trezevant 0
Baylor 35 Ensworth 17
Fairview 13 Creek Wood 7
MBA 49 Pearl-Cohn 6
Cane Ridge 61 Antioch 6
Beech 23 Henry County 21
Lebanon 43 Wilson Central 3
Green Hill 49 Kenwood 0
East Nashville 42 Stewarts Creek 7
McGavock 47 Hillwood 14
Overton 47 Stratford 0
Riverdale 31 Rossview 7
Station Camp 45 Hillsboro 23
Blackman 42 Gallatin 33
Hendersonville 28 South Warren 22
Siegel 14 LaVergne 6
Goodpasture 14 Nashville Christian 12 (Thursday)
Smyrna 33 Rockvale 23 (Thursday)
Columbia Central 14 Dickson County 13 (Thursday)
White House 20 Greenbrier 18 (Thursday)
Harpeth 40 Cheatham County 0 (Thursday)
