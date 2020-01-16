Williamson County football fans now can circle the dates in December they hope to have travel plans for.
The TSSAA announced from their first 2020 Board of Control meeting the December 2020 dates for the state football BlueCross Bowl games at Tennessee Tech.
The schedule is as follows, courtesy of the TSSAA:
Thursday, December 3
11:00 a.m. – Division II-AA
3:00 p.m. – Division II-A
7:00 p.m. – Division II-AAA
Friday, December 4
11:00 a.m. – Division I, Class 3A
3:00 p.m. – Division I, Class 1A
7:00 p.m. – Division, Class 5A
Saturday, December 5
11:00 a.m. – Division I, Class 4A
3:00 p.m. – Division I, Class 2A
7:00 p.m. – Division I, Class 6A
All games are played Tennessee Tech's Tucker Stadium.
This past December, Ravenwood High School, Summit High School and Christ Presbyterian Academy all appeared in Cookeville for state games.
The county will return to the gridiron this August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.