Paul C. Allen, founder of Wealth Strategies Partners, has been named to Forbes’ list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for the third time.
Wealth Strategies is a boutique total wealth management practice franchised within the Raymond James Financial Services network with offices in Brentwood and Sarasota, Fla. Allen — a certified financial planner — has been listed on Forbes’ annual index for the third time. Allen most recently received the honor last year and, before that, in 2018 for the first time.
The list highlights the country’s best-performing advisors after evaluating them according to methodology developed by SHOOK Research. The study involves personal interviews and takes into account industry experience as well as who can be measurably determined to be a leader in best practices and the curation of high-quality client experience.
“It is an honor to be recognized by Forbes for the third time as one of the state’s best wealth advisors as our practice continues to rapidly grow,” said Allen. “This recognition would not be possible without our entire team’s dedication to our core value of providing clients and families with world class customer service modeled after the famous Ritz-Carlton Gold Standards.”
Allen founded Wealth Strategies in 2014 with the aim to offer comprehensive, white-glove financial planning services to business owners, entrepreneurs, executives, high-net-worth individuals and retirees. In addition to his staff of savvy advisors, Allen works with clients to develop custom, strategic financial plans tailored to their individual needs.
Allen is an alumnus of Franklin Road Academy, recently honored with the school’s annual recognition of Distinguished Alumni, which honors FRA alumni for their local influence measured in accomplishments and service during their time at the school. Allen graduated from FRA in 1990.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.