With a growing reputation as a destination venue for college hockey tournaments, Ford Ice Bellevue announced on Friday it will host an NCAA Women's Hockey Showcase and a Smashville Girls Hockey Showcase the weekend after Thanksgiving.
The Nashville Predators and Ford Ice Center Bellevue and Antioch recently launched the Preds Girls Hockey programs and Go Skate! Programs, and the women’s hockey showcase continues as part of the organizations' initiative to grow empower women’s sports.
“Having hosted a similar tournament in 2019, this year’s event will be even bigger and better, thanks to the addition of the youth girl’s competition,” Ford Ice Center Vice President and General Manager Danny Butler said in a release.
“In combining collegiate and Tier I Girls hockey on the same weekend, the young players will have an exciting opportunity to learn and draw inspiration from elite women’s hockey talent. It has been amazing to witness the growth of girls hockey in Middle Tennessee, and we look forward to sustaining that growth for years to come.”
The NCAA Women’s Hockey Showcase will feature a four-team field comprised of teams that were ranked in the NCAA’s top 15 this year — No. 4 Minnesota (27-6-3), No. 8 Boston College (24-8-4), No. 12 Mercyhurst and No. 14 Colgate (17-15-6).
Boston College and Colgate both made it to the women’s Elite Eight. The sixth-seeded Eagles lost 3-1 to No. 3 seed Ohio State and the fourth-seeded Raiders were upset 1-0 by No. 5 seed Minnesota Duluth.
Ford Ice Center will partner with the Predators and Total Package Hockey to host and broadcast the events.
“The Nashville Predators continue to lead by example in hockey, but most importantly, they also continue to do so in the community,” Total Package Hockey CEO Nathan Bowen said. “This support of and investment in growing women’s and girl’s hockey is just another of the many examples of the Predators organization’s consistent commitment and actions.”
Ford Ice Bellevue has hosted several notable tournaments such as the inaugural Country Classic, a four-team Division I women’s college hockey tournament, and the SEC Hockey Tournament.
