Both public school districts in Williamson County will be closed Friday due to the forecast of ice for overnight in the area.
Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District made the decision Thursday afternoon and contacted families around 4:30. Hazardous travel conditions are expected to form by early Friday morning as temperatures drop to below freezing and rain begins to turn into freezing rain.
Precipitation is expected to end sometime Friday morning, but the high temperature for the day is forecast by the National Weather Service to be only 33 degrees.
For WCS, the School Age Child Care program will also be closed. All school events are canceled after 7 Thursday evening and all day Friday.
Twelve-month employees should follow the snow day protocol with the understanding that all school campuses will be closed. Twelve month employees who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.
This will be the fourth inclement weather day for WCS, with 10 built in.
For FSSD, all schools, offices and MAC will be closed.
