In keeping with my commitment to not write about COVID-19 every week, today and in some future installments I will return to what has become one of my favorite topics over the past nine years in this space — technology.
This piece will, however, touch on COVID in an indirect sense, because one of the things I want to discuss is the use of video meetings, also known as videoconferencing. It’s happening more, of course, during this time when so many of us are working from home.
So I guess I should apologize if I’m not entirely keeping my promise of staying away from what is becoming the subject of our lifetime.
In my defense, I’m not writing about how it makes me feel, what I’m doing to cope, how much weight I’m gaining and all of that (although if you want to, I’ll be happy to unload on you via a meeting on one of Brentwood’s walking trails, where I’ll stay six feet away — because I’m desperate for interaction with people I can see in person and who I could, theoretically, touch, but will not do so because of social distancing).
But on to videoconferencing.
We have been making use of FaceTime, the video calling function on our iPhones, for years, and it’s a fun way to see our family members, especially our grandchildren.
It’s not always ideal, and there’s a lot of “you’re frozen,” "you cut out on me” and “I lost you.” But to think we can see people while we’re talking to them by phone, just as the Jetsons did, is rather mind boggling when you think about it.
Now we are making use of videoconferencing with work and church. And we’re learning as we go.
I maintain my workspace in the walk-in closet off our master bedroom which, thanks to the previous owners, has a built-in-desk. It also has a window, so I don’t feel isolated.
But I learned during my first work-related video conference that maybe it’s not the best place for that function. I had my back to my wife’s side of the closet, so her clothing and belongings were in full view.
This did not go unnoticed by my colleagues.
When I laughingly shared this with my wife, she did not find it as humorous as I, and said perhaps another room in the house could serve as a videoconferencing set, if you will.
Point taken.
But I’m in good company. Although I have not seen the inside of any of their closets, some of the news and weather folks, even the local ones, have been broadcasting from home, right from their family rooms, kitchens or back porches.
We’re getting to see an entirely new dimension of our friends who, heretofore, we have only seen in front of impersonal backdrops. And it’s fun to have a glimpse of them living their lives in their own homes.
As for church, we’ve had two services via live streaming and that has gone well. Our church already provides live streaming every week, so the mechanics are in place.
As an aside, long before the coronavirus, with live streaming, some church members decided “the assembling together,” which the author of the New Testament Book of Hebrews said we should not forsake, can be done virtually. I’m no theologian and won’t comment on that, but can you say, “unintended consequence?”
We are part of a church small group that consists of about a dozen folks and we’re tight with them. Some of us have been together for 15-plus years and we’ve been through a chunk of life together that has included our children leaving home and marrying, becoming grandparents, deaths of family members (including spouses), job struggles — the normal stuff of life for which it helps tremendously to have a solid support system.
We’ve kept up by texts and emails, but a few nights ago we decided it was time to join all the cool kids who are doing virtual meetings not just for work.
My wife got us set up on Zoom, whose stock must be going through the roof, as it seems to be the most popular conferencing application.
She sent out the invitations with the link, and everyone was to join at 7 p.m.
After about 20 minutes, everyone was on, one way or the other, and it was comical. For most of the time, my wife and I were each on a different device in separate rooms. I won’t go into all of that.
There was one couple whose images were frozen the entire time, but we could hear them. For another, we never saw the wife, only the husband, and efforts to get them to move closer together were futile.
There was a lot of talking over each other and some unknown sounds.
More than anything, it was good to be together.
Turns out “the assembling together” can, in fact, be accomplished by videoconference.
And the writer of Hebrews was correct: we should not forsake it.
Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, happy husband and proud father, father-in-law and grandfather. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.
