A Nashville restaurant group that includes Taziki’s Café and Martin’s Bar-B-Que has made former A. Marshall Hospitality marketing director Rachel Layton a managing partner of I Love Juice Bar.
As the Marketing Director for A. Marshall Hospitality Layton assisted with the opening of several new Puckett’s locations and helped launch Scout’s Pub in Franklin and Deacon’s New South in Nashville.
More recently, Layton was the in charge of marketing and growth for Taziki’s. According to a press release, she played an important role in helping that chain recover its sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At I Love Juice Bar, which has about 30 franchised locations, Layton plans to refresh the company’s branding and shake up the menu. She aims to create a line of retail shakes for grocery stores and help the company form partnerships with third party delivery services like DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates.
I Love Juice Bar was founded by Executive Chef Vui Hunt in Brentwood. Several other restaurants with Williamson County roots, such as Nolensville's Martin's Bar-B-Que and Franklin's 55 South, are also a part of the Fresh Hospitality group.
