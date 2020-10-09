Brent Turner, the former president of Acadia Healthcare, has been named CEO of Summit BHC, a fellow Franklin-based provider of mental health and addiction treatments.
Turner left Acadia in early 2019, shortly after the company’s board fired CEO Joey Jacobs, alongside whom he had rapidly built Acadia this decade and Psychiatric Solutions for much of the 2000s. At Summit, he takes over as CEO from Jon O’Shaughnessy, who has stepped into the role of president after about a year as CEO and will continue to help oversee strategy, operations and M&A. O’Shaughnessy also is a veteran of Psych Solutions and Acadia; he was a division president at the latter for five years.
Seven-year-old Summit BHC moved its headquarters to Williamson County in 2015, when it ran just a handful of facilities. Under O’Shaughnessy and former CEO and founder Trey Carter — and with financial backing first from Flexpoint Ford and then, since the fall of 2017, from Lee Equity Partners and FFL Partners — the company has grown to own 21 properties in 15 states.
“I appreciate Summit’s commitment to fulfilling its objective of becoming an industry leader by delivering high-quality and innovative behavioral health and addiction disorder treatment,” Turner said in a statement. “I’m excited to work closely with Jon and the rest of the board, executive management, and our extraordinary team of professionals as we pursue the next phase of Summit’s growth.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.